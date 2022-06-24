House clears bipartisan gun violence reduction measure

The House cleared bipartisan gun violence reduction legislation on Friday, delivering President Joe Biden a legislative victory ahead of his departure for Europe.

The 234-193 final passage vote came as the bipartisan success was overshadowed by the Supreme Court's opinion overturning the abortion rights protections in Roe v. Wade. All House Democrats supported the bill along with 14 Republicans.

"This package represents the most significant action to prevent gun violence in nearly three decades and is a necessary step to honor our solemn duty as lawmakers to protect and defend the American people," Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said on the House floor ahead of the vote. "Importantly, the bipartisan Safer Communities Act has earned strong support from gun owners, gun survivors and law enforcement alike."

The measure includes mental health, school security and gun control provisions. It garnered broader Republican support when it passed the Senate 65-33, with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., headlining the list of 15 GOP votes in support of the final vote on the motion to concur.

The Senate passed the legislation Thursday night before leaving Washington for the July Fourth recess.