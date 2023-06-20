Trump says he’ll restore presidential ‘impoundment’ authority

Former President Donald Trump vowed Tuesday to roll back the "impoundment" provisions of the landmark 1974 budget law in order to give presidents more power to withhold funds appropriated by Congress.

In a video, Trump said if he is reelected president, he “will do everything I can to challenge the Impoundment Control Act in court, and if necessary, get Congress to overturn it.”

“I will then use the president’s long-recognized impoundment power to squeeze the bloated federal bureaucracy for massive savings,” he said.

Trump said restoring impoundment power “is the only way we will ever return to a balanced budget.” And he said “bringing back impoundment will give us a crucial tool with which to obliterate the Deep State, Drain the Swamp, and starve the Warmongers — these people that want wars all over the place.”

The term "impoundment" means any action or inaction by a federal government officer or employee that blocks the expenditure or the obligation — a binding commitment to deliver the money in exchange for goods or services — of funding appropriated by Congress and signed into law. The 1974 budget law curtailed the executive branch's power to withhold funds without congressional approval.