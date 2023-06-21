Congress, White House race to get arms around AI systems 

Lawmakers are scrambling to catch up on emerging artificial intelligence technology, with House members this week proposing a national commission and the Senate majority leader prepping a regulatory framework.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., is set to unveil a framework for regulating the development of artificial intelligence on Wednesday. Dubbed "Safe Innovation in the AI Age," his plan will outline ways to "protect, expand, and harness AI’s potential,” his office said.

"I will talk about some steps we must take to stay ahead of AI's rapid development," Schumer said on the Senate floor Tuesday. "Many of AI's impact are truly exciting … It will reshape how we fight disease, tackle hunger, manage our lives, enrich our minds and ensure peace," he said. "But we cannot ignore AI's many dangers."

Meanwhile, a bipartisan group of lawmakers led by Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., on Tuesday introduced legislation to create a national commission to study the technology.

The proposal by Lieu and Reps. Ken Buck, R-Colo., and Anna G. Eshoo, D-Calif., would create a 20-member commission to examine how the U.S. can maintain leadership while setting up guardrails to prevent harms, examine which federal agencies oversee aspects of AI and study efforts to regulate it elsewhere in the world.