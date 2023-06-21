House Republicans aim to block a BLM land management proposal

The Bureau of Land Management's proposal to change how the agency considers conservation programs on public lands has drawn the opposition of Republicans, including an effort to stop it with legislation.

The House Natural Resources Committee is scheduled Wednesday to mark up a bill by Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, that would block the BLM, which manages 245 million acres of public lands, from finalizing the rule or anything "substantially similar."

The agency's April draft proposal would change its methodology and make conservation a "use," putting it on the same level as energy exploration, grazing and recreation. The proposal would also allow conservation leases, enabling others to conserve BLM lands, and would apply land health standards to BLM acreage. The current law limits such standards to livestock grazing allotments.

The BLM extended the comment period through July 5 and expects to finalize it by the end of the year, according to the spring Unified Agenda released June 13.

“This rule would devastate rural economies across the West,” said House Natural Resources Chairman Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., at a hearing last week. “Under the guise of conservation the rule would only further this administration's radical preservationist agenda.”