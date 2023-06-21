Judge weighs Navarro arguments on contempt of Congress charges

Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro wants to be able to tell a jury the former president directed him to defy a congressional subpoena, but on Wednesday a federal judge in Washington wasn’t so sure.

Throughout the nearly two-hour hearing, Judge Amit P. Mehta questioned prosecutors and Navarro’s lawyers about how to handle the complications presented by the prosecution of a former presidential aide on two contempt of Congress charges.

Mehta didn’t rule immediately on that issue about the jury, one of the largest outstanding questions ahead of a trial set for Sept. 5. The charges stem from Navarro’s refusal to cooperate with the House select panel that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Both sides agreed Wednesday that presidential aides typically are immune from congressional subpoenas that cover their official duties and therefore can’t be prosecuted for defying such a subpoena. Navarro has claimed he shouldn’t be prosecuted for ignoring the subpoena, but he hasn’t yet presented evidence that Trump told him to do so.

Mehta, a judge for the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, said the issue will likely come out one of two ways: an evidentiary hearing ahead of trial where Mehta rules on any evidence Navarro presents about Trump’s directions about how to respond to the subpoena, or letting Navarro make those same arguments at trial.