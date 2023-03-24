Jan. 6 committee shows Congress can’t enforce subpoenas alone

This is the third in a series of reports about the House select committee to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and how congressional investigations have changed in the aftermath of the panel's work.

The House Jan. 6 select committee spent nearly a year trying to get former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows to testify, winning a protracted court fight to defend its subpoenas and voting to refer Meadows for prosecution of contempt of Congress.

But in the end, Meadows never testified about emails and texts he exchanged with members of Congress and others in the days around the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. And the Justice Department declined to charge the White House official.

Meadows was one of more than a half-dozen witnesses targeted for subpoenas by the committee who leveraged the courts to brush off one of the most prominent congressional investigations in decades.

While members of the committee and Justice Department lawyers have pointed to court victories and a contempt of Congress conviction as a vindication of congressional investigative power, the panel’s legal record over its subpoenas highlighted how much the legislative branch will rely on the courts and federal agencies in future probes.