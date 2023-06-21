Lawmakers seek redo on federal freedom of the press protections

A bipartisan group of senators and House members reintroduced legislation Wednesday that would prohibit the government from seeking confidential information and sources from reporters.

The measure is aimed at strengthening the freedom of the press by protecting journalists from government efforts to compel them to disclose the identities of their sources, according to Sens. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., who are leading the Senate bill, and Reps. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Kevin Kiley, R-Calif., who introduced the House companion.

First introduced in 2022, the legislation came on the heels of revelations that the Department of Justice under former President Donald Trump had seized records from reporters at outlets including CNN, the Washington Post and the New York Times.

“Spying on reporters to learn the identity of their sources is a finger in the eye of the First Amendment,” Wyden said in a statement Wednesday. “Unnecessary surveillance of journalists makes it harder to bring waste, fraud and abuse to light, by scaring off sources and reporters who are essential to a well-functioning democracy.”

“As acknowledged by America’s founders, the freedom of the press to report on and disseminate information is critical to our republic,” Kiley said in a statement he and Raskin released. “Our bipartisan legislation further codifies these First Amendment principles into law and will mitigate infringement upon the Constitution by the federal government.”