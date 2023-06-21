Schiff censured as GOP could be lining up impeachment votes next

Rep. Adam B. Schiff was censured by the House Wednesday, but as he stood in the well to hear Speaker Kevin McCarthy announce the finding, fellow Democrats jammed the aisles shouting “shame” and “disgrace” at the GOP majority while cheering Schiff and patting him on the back.

The resolution of censure also said the California Democrat, a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump and a prosecutor at Trump’s first impeachment trial, would be investigated by the Ethics Committee for “falsehoods, misrepresentations, and abuses of sensitive information.”

Schiff is the 25th House member ever censured, and the first since 2010.

The vote came as some House Republicans were preparing to force votes on the impeachment of President Joe Biden and potentially other members of his administration. After the censure vote, the Rules Committee met and approved a rule to refer a Biden impeachment resolution to the Judiciary and Homeland Security committees. The full House would have to vote on that rule for the referral to take place.

The censure vote was 213-209, with six members voting present. Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna offered the resolution to censure the former House Intelligence Committee chairman, who Republicans say unfairly targeted Trump. The resolution argues that Schiff abused his power as the ranking member and chair of the panel and falsely spread allegations about Trump’s 2016 campaign colluding with Russia.