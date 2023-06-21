Trump vs. Biden II: The rematch voters don’t want

With a Joe Biden vs. Donald Trump rematch being the current conventional wisdom, the 2024 election — mired in personality — is quickly becoming the election that voters don’t want. In fact, a solid majority of voters have an unfavorable view of each of the leading candidates, as people wonder whether either man can manage the increasing turmoil coming from all sides.

What is clear in most polls is the sorry fact that voters don’t want either candidate to run. An Economist/YouGov poll conducted June 10-13 found 59 percent of voters don’t want Biden to seek reelection, with only 26 percent favoring a run for a second term.

In the same poll, Trump got similar results — with 56 percent against him running again compared to 33 percent in favor. Independents were against either candidate running again, with 64 percent against Biden and 59 percent against Trump.

And yet, both parties and the media have set the stage for a sequel of the 2020 campaign — just what unhappy voters don’t want. They don’t want the presidential election conversation to be all about Trump’s legal battles or whether Biden is able to lead or even serve — but that’s what they’re hearing now.

If a rematch does happen, some context from recent elections adds some perspective to the speculation. The outcome of the 2016 election, when Trump came out of nowhere to win the nomination and later the presidency, was a shock to most politicos. But there was a unique phenomenon at work as both candidates had unusually high negatives. In that sense, it’s reflective of the current Biden-Trump favorability deficit.