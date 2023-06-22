Capitol Police end contract with company that rejected atypical percentage of recruits

The Capitol Police has been rejecting officer applicants at a rate three times the national average, during a time when significant staffing shortages have strained the department that protects lawmakers, the Capitol building and congressional offices.

Nearly half of recruits were turned away after pre-employment psychological evaluations were conducted by a screening company, which an internal watchdog had flagged almost four years ago for having an abnormally high failure rate, according to a series of letters obtained by CQ Roll Call.

That 2019 inspector general’s report also questioned the qualifications of those conducting screenings, and found the company was increasing fees and producing poor quality work, among other issues, the letters state.

But it wasn’t until last month that Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger ended the company’s contract. The change was spurred by a lawmaker who voiced concerns to the inspector general that improper management of the contract contributed to limiting public access to the Capitol and “significantly hindered the Department’s ability to protect Congress.”

The department has forced officers to work overtime, held them over for extended shifts, canceled days off and used contract security workers to alleviate the shortage. The department has also paid bonuses to entice officers to stay and upped the mandatory retirement age from 57 to 60.