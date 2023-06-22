FEC deadlocks on whether to govern deepfake campaign ads

The Federal Election Commission on Thursday was deadlocked on a request to develop regulations for AI-generated deepfake political ads.

Public Citizen, a nonpartisan advocacy group, submitted a petition last month asking the commission to establish rules, noting that advances in artificial intelligence have given political operatives the tools to produce campaign ads with computer-generated fake images that appear real. Such ads could misrepresent a candidate’s political views, a violation of existing federal law.

Robert Weissman, Public Citizen’s president, issued a blistering response after the commission voted 3-3 on the question, which meant no action would be taken.

“The Federal Election Commission just shamefully refused to use its existing authority — or even accept comments on a proposal to use its existing authority — to address the oncoming stampede of deceptive deepfakes that threaten to trample our democracy,” Weissman said in a statement. “This is a shocking failure even for a notoriously feckless agency. The FEC’s failure makes it even more imperative that Congress and states act immediately to outlaw deceptive deepfakes in elections.”

Commissioner Allen Dickerson said the commission doesn’t have the power to regulate such ads.