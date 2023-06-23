Biden order aims to protect, expand contraception access

The White House on Friday announced a wide-ranging executive order aimed at protecting and expanding access to contraception.

It comes one day before the anniversary of the Supreme Court's landmark ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned a 1973 precedent establishing a right to an abortion.

The order is President Joe Biden’s third in response to the Dobbs decision, but Friday's is the first significantly focused on birth control.

Democrats have called for measures to protect access to contraception in the wake of last year’s ruling. Roe v. Wade was originally decided citing the right to privacy precedent established under Griswold v. Connecticut, which protected the right of married couples to use contraception.

The order instructs the administration to consider eight actions aimed at improving the availability and affordability of contraception.