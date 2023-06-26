Biden to announce state breakdown of 2021 law’s broadband funding

The Biden administration will announce Monday how much money each state will receive from a $42.5 billion fund established by 2021 legislation to expand high-speed internet access, most of it over the next two years.

The money is meant to deliver internet access to remote and rural areas. President Joe Biden's announcement of the breakdown of the largest single chunk of internet funding provided by the 2021 law comes as the House Republican majority is seeking to use fiscal 2024 spending bills to try to claw back unspent money appropriated when Democrats controlled both chambers of Congress.

Administration officials on Friday emphasized the benefits of the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program, part of $65 billion provided for internet access by the 2021 law, particularly for remote and rural areas.

The money is “finally going to close the digital divide," White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients said in a call with reporters Friday.

"The internet is down a lot. Sometimes, there’s not even any access,” Zients said. “And we all know from our day-to-day lives how internet and internet access is not a ‘nice to have’ at this point, but it's a ‘need to have.’”