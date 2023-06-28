Former Connecticut senator, governor Weicker dies at 92

Lowell P. Weicker, one of the most prominent liberal voices in the Republican Party and the last surviving member of the Senate Watergate Committee, died Wednesday at age 92, according to a statement issued by his family. The statement did not specify a cause of death.

Frank and physically imposing, he was a senator from Connecticut from 1971 until his defeat by then-Democrat Joseph I. Lieberman in 1988, at which point he became a law professor in Washington.

Two years later, he was elected governor of Connecticut as a third-party candidate. As a senator, he briefly sought the Republican nomination for president in 1980, the year Ronald Reagan was elected.

“Lowell never ducked a tough battle, absolutely convinced that he was right and he usually was,” Connecticut’s governor, Ned Lamont, said in a statement ordering state flags lowered in Weicker’s honor. “He was always bigger than life and he always will be.”

At 6’6”, a giant both literally and figuratively of the Rockefeller Republican coalition, Weicker had more in common with today’s Democrats than the GOP, and by 2000 he endorsed exclusively Democrats. A reformer to the end, he continued believing in the power of government for good and the rightness of centrism. He won the 1992 John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award for instituting Connecticut’s first income tax to combat a large budget deficit.