CDC data amplifies calls for funding hepatitis plan

Only one-third of individuals diagnosed with hepatitis C have been cured in the decade since cures for the disease became available, according to a study published Thursday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hepatitis C is a viral inflammation of the liver that can be asymptomatic yet spread through blood or other bodily fluids. Without treatment, hepatitis C is a chronic condition that can lead to liver cancer, liver failure or other comorbidities.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the first highly effective direct-acting antiviral drugs to cure hepatitis C in 2013. Treatment occurs over the course of 8 to 12 weeks and has a 95 percent success rate.

But almost 15,000 Americans still die from hepatitis C annually.

"These deaths could have been prevented. Thousands of people are dying every year in our country, and many more are suffering from an infection that has been curable for over 10 years," said Jonathan Mermin, director of the National Center for HIV, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and TB Prevention, in a call Thursday with reporters.