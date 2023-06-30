Biden launches new effort to salvage student loan relief plan

President Joe Biden, under pressure from his political left, on Friday launched a new effort to salvage his plan to offer student loan relief to millions of borrowers after the Supreme Court struck down his first attempt.

Biden's Plan B relies on the Higher Education Act of 1965 as a mechanism to allow the Department of Education to "compromise, waive or release loans under certain circumstances," he said during a late-afternoon speech.

"Today's decision has closed one path," he said. "Now we're going to pursue another [option]. ... We'll use every tool at our disposal to get you the student debt relief you need."

The president said his administration is "moving as fast as we can," but administration officials who briefed reporters following his remarks said the Plan B approach will take much longer than the one the high court nixed. To that end, they could not say how many people would be eligible nor how long it would take to design and fully implement.

Progressive lawmakers and activists have long encouraged Biden to use the nearly 60-year-old Higher Education Act as a way to waive debt. Unlike the 2003 HEROES Act, which was the basis of Biden's initial plan, the Higher Education Act does not require a national emergency such as the COVID-19 pandemic.