House GOP may move stopgap spending bill as soon as this month

House GOP leaders are discussing the possibility of putting a stopgap spending bill on the floor as soon as this month as a fail-safe option while they try to build support for passing fiscal 2024 appropriations bills that appear on shaky ground.

The idea, according to one person familiar with the conversations, is to have a stopgap in place to continue government funding past Sept. 30 in the event all the regular appropriations bills are not passed by the end of the fiscal year. That move would avoid a partial government shutdown in October if the Senate also passed the stopgap and President Joe Biden signed it into law.

Some Republicans view passing a stopgap ahead of time as a way to take a shutdown off the table, thereby skirting some of the pressure from Democrats to accept a catchall omnibus or other appropriations bills that have higher spending than conservatives want.

GOP leaders are holding ongoing discussions with rank-and-file members to try to build enough support to pass all the full-year fiscal 2024 bills after they are reported out of the Appropriations Committee. And they recognize that additional changes may be needed to get the 218 votes usually needed for passage, according to the source, who spoke on background to discuss private leadership deliberations.

Some hard-line conservatives might still block the consideration of bills that don't cut spending as deeply as they want, despite GOP leaders having already acceded to many of their demands.