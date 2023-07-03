House, Senate majorities putting their stamps on earmarks

​The fiscal 2024 appropriations process has just begun, but some patterns in the distribution of earmarks by the majorities in their respective chambers are starting to emerge.

Across four bills containing earmarks that the House Appropriations Committee has approved, the new GOP majority is proposing to increase earmarked dollars above levels included in initial fiscal 2023 House bills last year.

Despite a push to hold overall spending below the current fiscal year, funding devoted to earmarks in House bills has grown by more than 20 percent — from less than $1.6 billion to over $1.9 billion — in the Agriculture, Energy-Water, Homeland Security and Military Construction-VA bills.

While seeking overall cuts, House Republicans are proposing increases for defense-related programs and veterans funding in line with the debt limit law and would boost border security as well. As a result, new spending across the four bills is 2.5 percent higher than what House Democrats proposed last year for the fiscal 2023 versions — so the growth of earmarks is significantly outpacing overall increases.

The result isn’t entirely unexpected: House Appropriations Chairwoman Kay Granger, R-Texas, has axed home-state projects in the Defense, Financial Services and Labor-HHS-Education measures, focusing attention on other bills’ resources.