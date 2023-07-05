Spending bill targets Kerry’s office, global climate spending

House Republican appropriators want to eliminate funding for John Kerry’s position as President Joe Biden’s special envoy and for other international climate efforts.

The House State-Foreign Operations Appropriations Subcommittee advanced its fiscal 2024 spending bill on June 23, including a prohibition on funding for envoys not authorized by Congress or confirmed by the Senate.

“Over the last several years, we have witnessed a boondoggle of climate change spending, and our bill provides a much needed course correction in several key areas,” said Subcommittee Chairman Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla.

Kerry, a former Massachusetts senator, Democratic nominee for president and secretary of State, serves as special presidential envoy for climate issues and represents the U.S. at international climate summits. His office was established by Biden on Jan. 20, 2021. He is one of 33 special envoys or representatives the State-Foreign Operations bill would eliminate.

Republicans, particularly House Oversight and Accountability Chairman James R. Comer of Kentucky, have expressed concern about Kerry’s position, saying he has been given the opportunity to bind the U.S. to climate agreements with limited accountability.