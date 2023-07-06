Being a lawmaker is the latest leap for career-hopping Kiggans

A: We always talked about a life of service. How can I be of service to country? And then I was. Stay-at-home mom, that’s an important job I did in between those two careers, and that was service to family. Then we talk about service to my patients and my community; my mom’s a nurse, my brother’s a nurse.

You know, somebody told me one time, “You just like wearing uniforms.” That’s not untrue — and I was a product of Catholic school! But I really love being able to help people, fix their problems and make their lives better.

Q: You’re the vice chair of the Nursing Caucus. What are some issues you hope to make progress on this year, keeping in mind the partisan split between the two chambers?

A: One of the things I love about health care and nursing is health care is not a partisan issue — should never be, right? So I could speak to a room of people in the opposite party about things like nursing home reform and health care for our greatest generation, and everybody would agree with me because these are problems that touch everyone.

One of the things I’m really focused on is the workforce challenges in nursing. They took such a hit during COVID — we overworked those guys, man. I never think nurses are compensated enough, so we’re seeing the ramifications and the shortages specifically in our nursing workforce. And they really are the backbone of health care. That’s who’s at the bedside, who answers the questions from the family or the patient. So we need to recruit and retain, but how can we incentivize people to go into all levels of nursing? I’m very concerned with nursing home staffing especially. Nurse practitioners are great in that environment, but I need a lot of CNAs, LPNs, RNs, people that maybe don’t need four-year degrees but need some level of education.