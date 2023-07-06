Expected Alzheimer’s drug approval signals new era in treatment

The Food and Drug Administration’s expected approval of Biogen and Eisai’s Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi, or lecanemab, is set to broaden access and accelerate a new class of treatments for the degenerative disease.

A number of patient advocacy groups are eagerly awaiting the decision, which would trigger broader access under Medicare. But the drug still faces coverage restrictions, along with critics who don’t believe it should be on the market at all.

The FDA is expected to decide by Thursday whether to fully approve the monoclonal antibody, which previously received accelerated clearance based on its ability to reduce amyloid beta plaque buildup in the brain. A small group of external advisers unanimously recommended the approval in May in a dramatic reversal from the reception the companies received for their last Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm, or aducanumab.

“We finally are at the doorstep of being able to deliver what we hoped for for so long,” said Robert Egge, chief public policy officer for the Alzheimer’s Association. “Even as we recognize there are a lot of limitations to this.”

Leqembi is only indicated for early-stage Alzheimer’s. Clinical data show the drug slowed the progression of disease by 27 percent in an 18-month long trial when measured on a standard cognitive scale. But the information used to pinpoint a patient’s location on the scale is subject to interpretation from the doctor and the patient’s caregiver, and the rate of progression along the scale differs as the disease worsens.