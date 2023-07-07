After America’s birthday, it’s time to assess Biden’s and Trump’s

The United States celebrated its 247th birthday this week. It needs to settle on a way to talk about two very important birthdays that will be here soon enough.

President Joe Biden will turn 81 on Nov. 20. His most likely 2024 general election foe, Donald Trump, will turn 78 next June 14.

So far, the right pounces on any and all verbal stumbles or outright gaffes by Biden by diagnosing him from afar with dementia. The left did the same during Trump’s term when he, for instance, put a second hand on a water glass or when walking slowly down a ramp.

Neither president’s physicians, at corresponding points in their terms, had released any documentation stating they saw worrisome cognitive decline in either man. But that is part of the problem for the rest of us — especially those oh-so important swing voters in those oh-so important swing states.

It is hard to truly pinpoint mental decline without a) a medical degree; or b) up-close-and-personal interaction with the subject.