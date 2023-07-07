Biden sets up health costs as campaign talking point

President Joe Biden announced a series of health moves Friday aimed at protecting unwitting Americans from what he described as unfair fees and dubiously marketed health plans, signaling what could be a key part of his health agenda ahead of the 2024 election.

Biden has made lowering health care costs and eliminating “junk fees” of all stripes a hallmark of his time in the Oval Office, and this most recent focus on insurance costs comes as the 2024 GOP primary field begins to shape up.

The trio of policies rolled out Friday morning target some of the more wonky aspects of health policy — limiting the duration of short-term health insurance, preventing providers from finding loopholes in a surprise billing law and kicking off an investigation into medical debt loans and credit cards — but taken together the White House is using the policies to illustrate Biden’s economic agenda.

At a Friday afternoon event announcing the proposals, the White House brought out a man who had a short-term health care plan and ended up with a $37,000 hospital bill after getting his appendix removed. Biden pointed to his story as an example of what his policies would eliminate.

“In America, it sounds corny, but fairness is something we can kind of expect. And I don’t know anybody who likes being used, played for a sucker,” Biden said.