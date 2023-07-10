Explaining the sudden rush of 2024 candidate announcements

Eleven congressional candidates launched their campaigns on Monday. So what’s so special about July 10?

Campaign launches are typically methodical and intentional. They might be one of the only things a candidate can control over the course of a race, so campaigns and consultants spend plenty of time crafting the rollout, weighing multiple factors, and most importantly, the date.

One of the first rules when choosing a launch date is to announce at the beginning of a quarter. Campaigns understand the importance of fundraising and the media judges candidates based on their quarterly numbers, so candidates often announce their campaigns in early January, April, July or October to have as close to three full months to raise money as possible.

Candidates want to maximize exposure for their announcements, so announcing early in the week is an opportunity to have multiple days of media coverage of interviews and related events, ads and other activities.

Avoiding major holidays is preferable as well. The general sentiment is that voters are less likely to be focused on a new congressional candidate when sipping cold drinks and grilling delicious meats with friends.