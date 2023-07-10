FAA bills would launch drones to fight wildfires

Corrected July 10 | Drones for fighting wildfires are taking off in many states, but federal agencies are caught up in regulation and procurement challenges. Lawmakers in Congress are set on changing that to advance unmanned aircraft in monitoring and even mitigating blazes in the forests.

Both the House and the Senate included language in their Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization bills that would prod the agency to promulgate plans to expand the use of uncrewed aerial systems, more commonly known as drones, as well as open up federal lands for testing efforts — provisions that drone advocates say will better inform wildland firefighters of conditions without risking boots on the ground in volatile areas.

“Representing a Western district, I’ve heard from wildland firefighters and local governments firsthand about the need to better coordinate all aerial aspects of wildfire detection, prevention and suppression,” said Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., who worked to include drone provisions in the House bill. “They have told me that the evolving technology of drones and other unmanned systems has already shown promise in firefighting, which is why I pushed language in this year’s FAA legislation to make it easier for them to operate safely and more effectively.”

The language in the House FAA reauthorization bill is taken from bills introduced by Titus and Transportation and Infrastructure Aviation Subcommittee Chair Garret Graves, R-La. The measure from Graves and Titus would have the FAA allow commercial drones to be used with “beyond visual line of sight operations,” or BVLOS. Titus' bill would direct the FAA to work with the Forest Service to designate public areas where drones can be used for wildfire efforts without the operator being in the visual line of sight.

The Senate bill also addresses beyond visual line of sight operations by directing the FAA to promulgate a rule-making to enable commercial BVLOS operations as well as designate drone test ranges for research priorities like BVLOS and nighttime operations.