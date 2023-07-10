Napolitano retirement sets off scramble among Democrats

Democratic Rep. Grace F. Napolitano of California announced her retirement over the weekend, setting off a wave of interest from Democrats in the blue district.

“My focus has always been representing my district, first; state, second; and nation, third,” Napolitano said in a statement. “We still have a year and half more of work to do, and I will give 110% every day fighting for the San Gabriel Valley in the United States Congress.”

At 86, Napolitano is the oldest member of the House. She was first elected to the 31st District seat in 1998, after serving in the California Assembly.

Her retirement had been the subject of speculation, especially after her first-quarter fundraising report listed $20,000 in total contributions.

While the open seat likely won’t shift the balance of power in the House, it already has sparked the interest of a number of Democrats, including state Sens. Bob Archuleta and Susan Rubio. Napolitano endorsed Archuleta after making her retirement announcement.