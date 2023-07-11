Biden administration offers plan to counter deadly xylazine use

The Biden administration on Tuesday released its plan to tackle the proliferation of xylazine, a deadly drug that is increasingly contributing to drug overdose deaths in the United States.

The plan’s public health component calls for increased testing and treatment and better data collection to track the spread of the drug and how it is contributing to overdose deaths. It also calls for using law enforcement to identify the sources of xylazine and disrupt the supply. And it calls for exploring whether to schedule the drug, which would give the government more authority to regulate it.

Xylazine — a sedative used in veterinary medicine — has made its way into the illicit drug supply chain in recent years, becoming mixed with fentanyl, a powerful opioid that is the primary driver of overdose deaths in the United States.

“If we thought fentanyl was dangerous, fentanyl combined with xylazine is even deadlier,” Rahul Gupta, director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, said in a call previewing the plan Monday.