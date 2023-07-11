Biden’s long-term care agenda faces headwinds

President Joe Biden has made it a major policy goal to improve long-term care options for older adults and people with disabilities by improving the working conditions of the people who care for them.

Two separate but interconnected proposals would require minimum staffing requirements in nursing homes and require that 80 percent of Medicaid payments for home and community-based services go toward compensating direct care workers.

But the problem with those proposals, say some lawmakers, state officials and those in the industry, is that they're not realistic as long as workforce shortages continue and low Medicaid reimbursement rates remain in place.

Meanwhile, advocates for the people who use those services say the money is available, but staffing is kept low and workers are underpaid to boost profits.

The truth, said David Grabowski, a long-term care expert and health care policy professor at Harvard Medical School, is probably somewhere in between.