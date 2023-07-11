Iran threat prods DOD to seek more security for former officials

The Biden administration has asked Congress to include in the annual Pentagon policy bill a high-priority provision that would extend protections for former Defense Department officials — a move that is, at least in part, due to lingering security threats stemming from Iran.

Of particular concern is the safety of former Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper, who led the Pentagon during the 2020 U.S. assassination of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani and could be a potential target for reprisals.

The proposed legislation would allow the Defense secretary to review and extend protections for high-ranking former officials every six months at his discretion, rather than every 60 days as the current law prescribes.

It would also authorize the Defense Department to use up to $15 million per fiscal year to reimburse former defense officials who have had to use personal funds to cover security costs arising from their work in the Pentagon.

A congressional staffer with direct knowledge of the matter described the provision as coming directly from the Pentagon and cited continued international and domestic threats against former officials as the reason for its inclusion in both the Senate and House (HR 2670) versions of the fiscal 2024 National Defense Authorization Act.