Law enforcement groups raise concerns on potential budget cuts

Law enforcement groups have raised concerns that potential fiscal 2024 cuts sought by House Republicans could hamper state and local agencies at a time when they face headwinds with recruitment and retention.

The plan from House Republicans would, on paper, slash discretionary funding nearly 29 percent in the spending bill that covers Justice Department, the Commerce Department, NASA and the National Science Foundation, among other entities.

The House has not yet released its version of that bill, and any cuts to the Commerce-Justice-Science measure could also be made from non-law enforcement.

But that has not halted concerns from police groups who say a cut in funding would stymie federal law enforcement operations. Plus, the groups said local and state police depend on federal grant funding in the bill.

Some hard-right conservatives have made the Justice Department and FBI a target of attack over what they perceive as political bias within the agencies.