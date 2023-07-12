Bipartisan measure aims to thwart cross-border human trafficking

Louisiana Republican Rep. Clay Higgins and California Democratic Rep. Lou Correa have teamed up on legislation to tackle cross-border human trafficking, in a rare bipartisan effort on the political wedge issue of border security.

The legislation, set to be introduced Wednesday ahead of a House Homeland Security subcommittee hearing on cross-border trafficking, aims to improve the United States’ partnerships with local law enforcement in Mexico as well in South and Central America.

The proposal represents the first time Higgins and Correa have co-led on a bill this session as chairman and ranking member, respectively, of the House Homeland Security Border Security and Enforcement Subcommittee.

That panel is scheduled to hear testimony Wednesday from officials at the Homeland Security and Justice departments about “fighting the flow of fentanyl from the southwest border.”

The new human trafficking bill is a rare moment of bipartisanship on border security. Higgins, a member of the far-right Freedom Caucus, has been a vocal critic of the Biden administration’s immigration policies. The Louisiana Republican introduced articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas last month.