Manchin to speak at ‘No Labels’ town hall in New Hampshire

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III, the most vulnerable senator facing reelection next year, will speak next week in the early-voting state of New Hampshire at an event sponsored by a group organizing to get a third-party presidential ticket on the ballot in all 50 states.

Manchin, who has not said whether he will seek reelection and also hasn’t ruled out a presidential bid, will be a keynote speaker at a No Labels town hall meant to launch a “Common Sense policy booklet.”

“We’re going there to talk about commonsense solutions and commonsense problems, that’s all,” he said on Wednesday about the event.

The group’s efforts have unnerved some Democrats and Republicans who fear it could hurt President Joe Biden’s reelection bid by attracting votes he would need to beat former President Donald Trump. The Washington Post reported this week that a separate bipartisan group is planning to launch an effort to oppose the No Labels plan.

But others are less concerned. Connecticut Sen. Christopher S. Murphy said he’s “not giving a lot of thought to it.”