USDA launches effort to upgrade climate data tracking

The Agriculture Department will use $300 million to improve its measurement, verification and tracking of carbon sequestration and greenhouse gas emissions as it moves ahead with climate-smart agriculture and forestry efforts, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said.

Vilsack and Ali Zaidi, White House national climate adviser, said during a Tuesday call with reporters that the approach will provide farmers, ranchers and forestland owners with the latest and most precise information so they know what results they will get when they adopt certain conservation practices.

Zaidi said the national strategy will involve several agencies working with the USDA “to unleash full investment potential in this space.”

"Today we are talking about the science that we are going to need to harvest the climate solutions that are available to us through nature, through climate-smart agriculture, through climate-smart forestry," he said.

The department will build its plan around a national strategy it is releasing Wednesday for public comment until Aug. 11.