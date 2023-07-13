Group pushing FCC on deepfake ads submitting new petition

Less than three weeks after the Federal Election Commission deadlocked on a request to develop regulations governing so-called deepfake political ads generated using artificial intelligence tools, a non-partisan advocacy group pushing for the new rules is trying again.

Public Citizen will submit a petition to the commission Thursday seeking regulations regarding deliberately misleading campaign communications generated through the use of artificial intelligence.

"AI harms are coming to us from so many different directions, not just in elections, but this might be one of the first visible contact points...where if we don't have the right regs on the books, we're going to see immediate consequences," said Lisa Gilbert, Public Citizen's executive vice president.

The group's initial petition was discussed at the FEC's June 22 meeting. At that time, the three Republican commissioners on the six-person panel voted against the request, saying the petition contain a technical omission. GOP Commissioner Allen Dickerson said the FEC does not have the power to regulate such ads and called on Congress to expand the FEC's authority.

Public Citizen said its new petition addresses both concerns.