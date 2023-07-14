Can Threads replace Twitter as Washington’s political watercooler? 

A week after Meta launched Threads, a Twitter doppelgänger disguised as Instagram-but-for-text, Washington’s professional posters are watching it closely, curious to see whether it will knit together a viable online community or soon unravel like so many other hopes to replace the original microblogging platform.

This isn’t the first time Capitol Hill’s extremely online set wondered whether a new app might usurp Twitter as their time suck of choice. In the wake of Elon Musk buying Twitter and promptly firing the majority of its workforce last year, Washington looked at alternatives like Mastodon and Post. But even as Twitter slowly burns — the platform has been riddled with bugs, bots and Bitcoin bros since Musk took over — those apps have been flashes in the pan, with numbers of users fizzling out after a burst of growth.

When CQ Roll Call asked communications and digital staffers back in December if they thought Twitter might be dethroned as Washington’s digital watercooler of choice, they were rightly skeptical. “Twitter isn’t going anywhere,” said one aide.

But that was before the world’s largest social media company entered the picture. As Twitter toyed around with limiting the number of tweets users could view, Threads reported more than 100 million sign-ups in its first week, including some of the biggest names in politics and journalism. So is Washington finally ready to leave its abusive, addiction-enabling relationship with Twitter and cozy up with Threads instead?

Not quite. Republican and Democratic aides alike said they got their bosses on Threads just in case it takes off, not because they really expect it to, with some adding that they were cross-posting tweets on the new app. “We planted a flag so that if things go a certain way, we’re there,” said Ben Kamens, communications director for Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio.