Biden versus fees: ‘Folks are tired of being played for suckers’

“Folks are tired of being played for suckers,” President Joe Biden said Wednesday at the start of a meeting with his White House Competition Council, the latest event designed to cast the Democrat as standing for consumers against those trying to take their money unscrupulously.

The meeting of the White House group, launched as a result of a July 2021 executive order, coincided with the announcement of actions aimed at rental housing, corporate mergers and groceries.

“We’re cracking down on hidden junk fees in rental housing,” the president said in the State Dining Room. “The application fees can be a profit center for landlords. Some accept applications from hundreds of potential tenants, far more than they could seriously consider renting to, just to collect these fees.”

The president spoke of cases where an application fee for an apartment may be $100 when the actual cost of the application process is $20. He said that large online real estate websites have agreed to promote transparency with regard to fees for rental units.

Ahead of the president’s meeting, a senior administration official cited the problem of surprise fees in the apartment-hunting process.