Court gives Santos more freedom to travel in D.C. area

A federal magistrate on Wednesday gave indicted Rep. George Santos more freedom to travel in the Washington area without giving the government a heads up after his lawyer cited a need to shop, attend dinners and use the local airports, among other reasons.

The New York Republican, who is facing over a dozen federal criminal charges, had been required to give the government notice if he wanted to travel anywhere in the continental U.S. other than New York City, Long Island or Washington, D.C.

Santos’ lawyer, Joseph Murray, wrote to Magistrate Judge Anne Shields on Wednesday saying the congressman frequently needs to travel outside the District.

“In light of the small geographical area of the District of Columbia, there is a frequent need to travel outside the District of Columbia for usual and customary functions of someone who lives and works in the District of Columbia, such as dining, shopping, meetings, events, and even use of the local airports,” Murray said in a court filing.

“This has resulted in unnecessary notifications which can easily be remedied by extending the geographical area in which my client can freely move about without providing prior notice, to include a thirty-mile radius around the District of Columbia.”