Gallagher advocates targeted approach to AI regulation

As the Senate and its top Democrat eye comprehensive legislation for regulating artificial intelligence, House Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher is advocating a "clinical, targeted and iterative approach" to the technology.

Wisconsin's Gallagher, who helms the House Armed Services' cyber subcommittee, said that could include the build-out of the Pentagon's previously released AI ethical principles across other parts of the U.S. government. Eventually, that effort could grow to include international allies and partners.

But overall, he stressed the importance of moving quickly during the current Congress to knock out straightforward AI regulatory priorities on issues that extend beyond the Defense Department, ranging from autonomous vehicle reciprocity to controls on outbound capital investments.

"I think the instinct in the House — and I don't speak for my colleagues but I think it's a bipartisan instinct — is to not do comprehensive because Congress rarely does comprehensive well," he told reporters Tuesday.

Others, though, aren't wholly ruling out a more extensive effort. While Rep. Ro Khanna, the ranking member of the cyber panel, said in an interview last week that he could see lawmakers "start with some of the low-hanging fruit and tackle those issues," he also said he's "open to a comprehensive approach."