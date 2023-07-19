Senate panel to vote on Supreme Court code of ethics mandate

The Senate Judiciary Committee is planning a Thursday vote on a bill that would require the Supreme Court to adopt a code of ethics, but the legislation is expected to fall short of becoming law amid strong Republican opposition.

The panel vote comes after months of scrutiny on the court following reports that justices didn't report gifts and property sales, and, in one case, whose staff pushed for sales of a justice's book. Democrats say the measure is needed to establish a basic code of ethics for the court amid a debate about the status of an institution where six Republican appointees have a firm majority.

In a floor speech last week, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., the bill sponsor, said the justices' behavior has tanked their public perception and called Thursday's planned vote an important step in the process of restoring it.

"Today, in the court that dark money built, the honor system has flagrantly failed. We need to legislate, we need to investigate and we need to fix this mess for the American people," Whitehouse said.

Whitehouse's measure would direct the court to adopt a code of conduct and set recusal standards for justices, as well as set transparency provisions for amicus briefs filed with the court, and other provisions. Versions of the bill have been introduced in the last several Congresses and met near-unanimous opposition from Republicans each time.