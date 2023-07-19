The chaos of the 2024 election

Today, chaos could easily describe the American condition, with people struggling to make sense of an economy driven by inflation, rising interest rates and instability.

They get up every day to a new calamity or scandal delivered by a media driven by financial pressures and the need for eyeballs 24/7. Meanwhile, their leaders seem bent on putting partisanship above all else, making political arguments increasingly personal.

Historian Will Durant warned, “Civilization begins with order, grows with liberty and dies with chaos.”

I wonder what Durant would think about the dismal state of political discourse in American politics today?

If the headlines and the polls are any indication, our “civilization” is on the verge of slipping into the chaos that Durant foretold decades ago, if we haven’t already arrived at this most dangerous of moments. It certainly feels like chaos to most people, especially to the more than two-thirds of Americans who tell pollsters today that the country is on the wrong track.