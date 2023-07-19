USDA, states join forces to fight grocery ‘price gouging’

The Agriculture Department will work with attorneys general in 31 states and the District of Columbia to address anticompetitive markets in agriculture and related industries that result in higher prices and fewer choices for consumers and producers, the Biden administration said Wednesday.

The Agriculture Competition Partnership is one of several announcements the White House Competition Council will make as the administration marks the second anniversary of an executive order that President Joe Biden issued on July 9, 2021.

Under the partnership, the Agriculture Department will offer expertise and funding for state attorneys general to take on complex cases and to aid research and academic work that could be used to lay the foundation for future cases. The participating attorneys general include Democrats and Republicans.

A senior official said the work by the Agriculture Department and state law enforcement officials will “ramp up enforcement of antitrust and consumer protection laws that will help stop conduct like price fixing or price gouging in grocery retail markets, meat and poultry processing and other agricultural markets.”

The announcements from the Agriculture Department, Federal Trade Commission, Justice Department and Department of Housing and Urban Development come amid opposition from congressional Republicans and business groups such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The critics say a range of regulations proposed by the White House and its agencies are overreaching and potentially hindering economic growth.