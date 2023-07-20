House GOP readies more cuts to fiscal 2024 appropriations bills

House Republican leaders are moving toward deeper cuts in the fiscal 2024 appropriations bills in an effort to win over votes from hard-line conservatives as bills start to move to the House floor next week.

During a Wednesday night meeting, members of leadership and the House Freedom Caucus agreed to trim the bills which have been moving through the Appropriations Committee to get as close to the enacted fiscal 2022 level of $1.471 trillion as possible, according to sources familiar with the meeting.

The meeting included Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., along with Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry, R-Pa., Freedom Caucus appropriators Andy Harris, R-Md. and Ben Cline, R-Va., and several others.

A number of Freedom Caucus members and other conservatives have raised objections to the Appropriations Committee's move to allow $115 billion in spending above the fiscal 2022 topline, offset by rescissions of previously appropriated but unspent funding.

With the add-ons, new fiscal 2024 spending would come to $1.586 trillion — still below the caps in the debt ceiling law, but nonetheless a level the conservatives view as unacceptable. By the same token, GOP leaders can't lose support from the more centrist wing of the party on close votes, with most if not all Democrats expected to oppose the bills.