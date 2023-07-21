Companies have pledged safe AI development, White House says

The Biden administration said it has received voluntary commitments from the world's largest developers of artificial intelligence systems that the companies would pursue development in a safe and secure manner.

Google, Amazon, Inflection, Meta, Microsoft, Anthropic and OpenAI have committed to developing such technologies in a "safe, secure, and transparent" manner, a White House official told reporters Thursday on the condition of anonymity. Biden is set to deliver remarks on AI on Friday afternoon.

The administration is preparing an executive order "that will ensure the federal government is doing everything in its power to advance safe, secure, and trustworthy AI and manage its risks to individuals and society," the official said.

The White House also is coordinating with efforts in Congress aimed at establishing a "legal and regulatory regime," the official said.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer has arranged a series of briefings for senators on artificial intelligence systems and has said he intends to draw up legislation to regulate AI systems in the next few months.