‘Oppenheimer’ sparks nuclear debate. Will Congress join in?

As a wave of “Oppenheimer” vs. “Barbie” memes washed over the internet this week, members of Congress tried to ride it, joining in the fun. But a few struck a more serious tone. With nuclear policy back in popular conversation for the first time in years, lawmakers with a long-standing interest in the topic wondered how to seize the moment.

Sen. Edward J. Markey saw an opportunity to promote his proposal to ban AI from launching nuclear weapons, touting a meeting with one of the creative forces behind “Oppenheimer.”

The Massachusetts Democrat met with Kai Bird, whose Pulitzer Prize-winning book helped inspire Christopher Nolan to make his moody summer opus.

“I’m honored that Kai Bird has endorsed my legislation to ensure the robots never have their finger on the nuclear trigger,” Markey said in a statement, adding that he hopes senators will take it seriously as they work to finish their version of the annual defense policy bill.

Nolan’s movie offers a three-hour tour of the ethical and political history of America’s nuclear weapons program, following the tortured journey of J. Robert Oppenheimer, often called the father of the atomic bomb. It is based on the 2005 biography that Bird co-wrote with Martin J. Sherwin, “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer.”