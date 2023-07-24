Ayotte joins race for governor of New Hampshire after Sununu exits

Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte will run for governor of New Hampshire, her first run for office since losing reelection in 2016 by 0.1 percentage points.

Ayotte announced her campaign on Monday, joining an already crowded race that is likely to be one of the most competitive gubernatorial campaigns in the nation next year.

"I’m running for Governor because New Hampshire is one election away from becoming Massachusetts - from becoming something we are not," Ayotte said in a news release. "We will keep New Hampshire safe by standing up for our law enforcement officers, ending the revolving door of criminals returning to our streets, and by putting fentanyl dealers and violent criminals in jail."

Candidates from both parties have not wasted time getting into the race, which is open after GOP Gov. Chris Sununu announced July 19 that he would not run for a fifth term. Former state Senate President Chuck Morse, who lost a Republican Senate primary in 2022, is running. On the Democratic side, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and Executive Council Member Cinde Warmington are both running.

New Hampshire is a competitive state politically, but Democrats have won every presidential election there since 2004. While the state’s federal delegation is made up of all Democrats, Republicans control both houses of the state legislature, as well as the governor’s office.