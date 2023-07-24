Biden issues veto threats on House GOP-drafted spending bills

The White House has threatened to veto two fiscal 2024 appropriations bills House Republicans plan on bringing to the floor this week.

President Joe Biden would veto the Military Construction-VA and Agriculture bills if they reached his desk, the White House budget office announced Monday. However, the Senate is pursuing its own appropriations bills with higher spending levels, meaning the bills House Republicans are considering are unlikely to become law and are intended to stake out a negotiating position.

The Rules Committee is set to meet Tuesday to set the terms for floor debate of the Military Construction-VA measure, and on Wednesday to consider which amendments to allow for the Agriculture bill.

Members of the House Freedom Caucus are seeking further cuts to this cycle’s appropriations bills, and House leadership has signaled that they will cut spending levels even further than the amount laid out in the Appropriations Committee’s bills.

In the statements of administration policy on Monday, the White House criticized House Republicans for writing spending bills under the levels agreed to in the debt limit law, arguing the cuts could “endanger critical services for the American people.”