Embracing history, Biden protects sites tied to Emmett Till’s murder

President Joe Biden on Tuesday established a new national monument honoring Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley.

"At a time where there are those who seek to ban books, bury history, we're making it clear, crystal, crystal clear," the president said. "We should know about our country. We should know everything: the good, the bad, the truth, who we are as a nation."

The murder of Till, who was killed by white men while visiting relatives in the Mississippi Delta in August 1955, became a key moment in the Civil Rights Movement, especially after an all-white jury acquitted the men. (They eventually admitted their guilt after they were no longer in legal jeopardy.)

The monument will be located at three sites, including the Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ in Till's hometown of Chicago. That was venue for the widely-attended open-casket funeral for Till following the lynching, over objections of authorities in Mississippi.

"The reason the world saw what Mrs. Till-Mobley saw was because another hero in this story, the Black press," Biden said. "Jet magazine, the Chicago Defender and other newspapers and radio announcers who told the story were unflinching."