Nine ways the 2024 campaign could go haywire

Imagine: Without warning and with barely enough time for makeup, you are thrust onstage to have your say on a cable television pundit panel about the 2024 elections.

Chances are, despite your total lack of preparation, you would ace your cable cameo by merely reciting the conventional wisdom that is accepted by almost everyone in politics — aside from a few staffers for the trailing GOP presidential candidates.

“The way I see it,” you might begin confidently, “there’s almost no chance that Trump can be beaten for the nomination. That means that the nation will endure another close Joe Biden vs. Donald Trump election, focused on a few key states like Arizona and Wisconsin.

“Also, the Democrats will lose the Senate because of a terrible map with no GOP incumbent in trouble. The House is a different matter since, as fast as you can say ‘George Santos,’ the Democrats can bounce back into a majority with higher turnout in New York and California.”

Easy, wasn’t it? Rarely has so much premature certainty dominated the conversation a year before the Republican and Democratic nominating conventions.