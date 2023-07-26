Republicans tear into Mayorkas as impeachment efforts build

House Republicans accused Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday of mismanaging the U.S.-Mexico border and misrepresenting migration levels, but generally stopped short of explicitly calling for his impeachment.

The Republican attacks came during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on oversight of the Department of Homeland Security. House Republicans have been building a potential impeachment case against Mayorkas, who they blame for high numbers of migrants traveling to the southwest border.

Several House Republicans — including members of the Judiciary Committee — have filed articles of impeachment against Mayorkas that allege he has been “derelict” in his duties to secure the border.

While referencing that language, most Republican lawmakers at Wednesday’s hearing avoided specifically calling for the secretary’s impeachment.

Colorado Republican Rep. Ken Buck told Mayorkas his constituents see him as a “traitor” and blamed the Homeland Security chief for fentanyl poisoning deaths.