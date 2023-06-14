House GOP releases border report critical of Homeland Security chief

House Republicans released a report Wednesday blaming Biden administration officials for high migration levels at the U.S.-Mexico border, as part of their efforts to build an impeachment case against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The 55-page report, compiled by Republicans on the House Homeland Security Committee, represents the latest step from the conference in a bid to remove Mayorkas from office. There are already at least four articles of impeachment filed against him in the House.

Homeland Security Chairman Mark E. Green told reporters Wednesday that the report represents the first phase in a “five-phase deep dive” into the causes of the high migration levels.

The report concludes that Biden administration officials “have proven directly responsible for the historic border crisis still ongoing today.” And Mayorkas, the report states, “bears particular responsibility for the devastating crisis that has unfolded and expanded on his watch and due to his policies.”

Green said the committee will turn its findings over to the Judiciary Committee, which would be responsible for formally launching impeachment proceedings. He estimated the investigation would take 11 to 12 weeks.